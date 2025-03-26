New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian contingent for displaying "phenomenal sporting excellence" at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 by bringing home seven medals.

Sepak Takraw is a dynamic and exciting sport that combines elements of volleyball, soccer and martial arts.

"Congratulations to our contingent for displaying phenomenal sporting excellence at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025!" Modi said in a post on X.

"The contingent brings home 7 medals. The Men's Regu team created history by bringing home India's first Gold," he said.

This spectacular performance indicates a promising future for India in the global Sepak Takraw arena, the prime minister said.

Sepak Takraw is a traditional sport that originated in Southeast Asia and has gained popularity in other parts of the world as well.

The World Cup was held at Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Bihar's Patna.

