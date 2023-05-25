New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare open Khelo India University Games 2022 on Thursday evening via video conferencing.

Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow is all set for a spectacular opening ceremony to usher in the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022.

Also Read | IPL 2023: 'I Am Not Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement’, Says Mumbai Indians Pacer Akash Madhwal After Claiming 5-Wicket Haul Against LSG in Eliminator.

In its third edition, the games are now India's biggest multi-sport competition at the higher education level.

Among those present will be Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik.

Also Read | GT vs MI IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 16 Qualifier 2 Match in Ahmedabad.

The 70-minute ceremony officially begins at 6.50 pm at BBD University Cricket Ground with the rendering of the national anthem by an Army band.

Apart from addresses by dignitaries, the programme also includes songs and invocations, thematic performances, torch animations and lighting of the Games Torch by a famous sports personality of the state, fireworks display and administering of the LIFE Mission oath.

The games mascot Jeetu, inspired by the state animal 'Barasingha' will also be an integral part of the celebrations.

The function will conclude with a special performance by famous singer Kailash Kher.

Speaking ahead of the event, Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs, Uttar Pradesh said it is a red-letter day for sports in Uttar Pradesh.

"We are all eagerly looking forward to the event which has been meticulously planned under the visionary guidance of the Chief Minister. It will be a world-class ceremony showcasing the rich cultural traditions of the state blending with its current rapid progress towards growth and modernity. We are confident that the entire state will join us in some way to ensure the success of the event, which will herald a revolution for sports and sportspersons in the region."

While group leagues games in men's and women's Kabaddi commenced on May 23 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik (SVSP) stadium in Greater Noida, preliminary rounds and group games of seven other disciplines- Basketball, Football, Rugby, Tennis, Table Tennis, Volleyball and Mallakhamb also began at three venues in Lucknow on May 24. Competitions conclude on June 3, with the closing ceremony planned at Varanasi.

The third edition of the KIUG will have over 4000 athletes from over 200 universities of the country competing in 21 sporting disciplines. Four cities of the state namely Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Noida will play host to the various sports with Delhi's Dr.Karni Singh Shooting range hosting the Shooting competition.

Rowing, to be held at Ramgarh Taal in Gorakhpur, will also ensure the debut of water-sports in this edition of the KIUG.

Some prominent national-level athletes who will be seen in action in this edition of the KIUG include Manu Bhaker, Hriday Hazarika, Mehuli Ghosh, Arjun Babuta and Sift Kaur Samra in Shooting, Diya Chitale and Ananya Basak in Table Tennis, Sk. Sahil in Football, Aneesh Gowda in Swimming, Malvika Bansod in Badminton, Yash Ghangas in Judo and Priya Malik and Sagar Jaglan in Wrestling. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)