Greater Noida, Mar 26 (PTI) After largely staying out of the international competitive scene during the previous Olympic cycle, two-time Asian champion boxer Pooja Rani is contemplating a move down to the 70kg weight class as she targets a comeback for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The Tokyo Olympian's last major tournament was the 2022 IBA World Championships in Turkey, after which she took a one-year break.

"I took a one-year gap as I got married in early 2023. I returned for the National Championships, but since Lovlina had already qualified for the Olympics by then, I couldn't compete in the Olympic qualifiers," the 80kg boxer told PTI.

Pooja, who also has a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games to her credit, clinched the 2023 Nationals title in the middleweight category.

However, since Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain had already qualified for the Paris Games in the 75kg weight class, the Bhiwani boxer found little opportunity to compete.

The only competition she participated in post-national title victory was the BRICS Games last year, but the Bhiwani boxer has no complaints.

"Right now, Lovlina has had better training than me, and she's a better boxer. I lost the last bout I had with her.

"I might try moving down to 70kg, which will also be an Olympic category," Pooja said.

"My natural weight is around 74kg, so it shouldn't be a problem to drop down," she added.

Boxing's inclusion in the LA Games was confirmed last week after years of uncertainty surrounding the sport's Olympic future.

However, World Boxing, the new governing body for the sport, has yet to finalise the Olympic weight categories.

"This year, I'm hopeful I will compete in the World Cups and World Championships. The Olympics is also my target," Pooja said.

The Boxing Federation of India had done away with trials and adopted a new selection system in which the boxers undergo a two-week evaluation process where they are judged on various parameters, including sparring and running, to pick teams for marquee international tournaments.

The policy was met with opposition from some boxers, with a few even taking legal action.

At 34, Pooja believes her experience should be given more weight in the new system, which seems to favour younger boxers.

"I was in the national camp, but we were kept separate from those who had qualified for the Olympics or were preparing for the trials.

"Experience should also be taken into account. Look at Mary Kom - she left boxing after turning 40. Age doesn't matter if you're physically fit. Performance should be the focus," Pooja said.

Pooja, who defeated Anupama in the semifinals, will face Police's Lalfakmawi Ralte in the final on Thursday.

