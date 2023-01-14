Dubai, Jan 14 (PTI) Skipper Rovman Powell led from the front with an all-round show to hand Dubai Capitals a 73-run win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the opening match of the DP World ILT20 here.

Powell first scored 43 runs and then took two wickets with the ball to ensure the big win for Dubai Capitals on Friday night.

Man-of-the-match Powel struck three sixes and as many fours in his 29-ball knock He was well supported by opener Robin Uthappa (43) and quick knocks of 26 runs each from opener Joe Root and Sikandar Raza as Dubai Capitals posted 187 for 6.

In reply, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders could only manage 114 runs for the loss of 9 wickets.

Powell (2/15), Akif Raja (2/20) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/16) shared six wickets between them for Dubai Capitals.

Opening the innings, Uthappa and Joe Root put on 35 runs for the first wicket before the latter fell to Ali Khan, right-arm medium pacer from the US.

Sri Lanka's star player Bhanuka Rajapaksa lasted only nine balls and scored nine runs.

At the halfway stage, Dubai Capitals were 62 for 2 with Powell joining Uthappa.

Uthappa's 33-ball cameo, which had three boundaries and two sixes, was brought to an end by Sunil Narine in the 12th over.

Then began the Powell show as he clobbered the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' bowlers to every corner of the ground before departing in the 15th over.

Chasing the imposing target, Abu Dhabi lost Colin Ingram early.

Opener Paul Stirling, who got a reprieve in the second over, then pulled Hazrat Luqman for a boundary.

Isuru Udana bowled a tight third over giving away just seven runs.

Akif Raja put the brakes dismissing Brandon King in the fifth over.

Stirling went about his business as Abu Dhabi reached 71 for 3 after 10 overs.

Abu Dhabi needed 117 from the last 10 overs and Stirling cashed on his luck to reach his 50 off36 balls.

In the 12th over, Powell struck again to remove the dangerous-looking Stirling caught by Root at long-on for 54. His knock off 38 balls had five boundaries and two sixes.

