New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): In football, as in life, two minds or rather, two pairs of boots, can achieve far more together than alone. Great partnerships embody the essence of teamwork, where players instinctively read each other's moves, creating a seamless rhythm that can dismantle even the toughest defences, according to the official website of ISL.

While individual brilliance often steals the headlines, the true magic on the pitch often lies in the seamless understanding and lethal understanding forged between two players. Whether in attack, midfield, or even defence, these partnerships have been the backbone of success for many teams and have delivered exhilarating performances.

Over the years, the Indian Super League (ISL) has been graced with some fascinating partnerships that did wonders for their respective clubs and scripted records.

In the early days of ISL, Iain Hume and Sameehg Doutie were used to dominate the opposing defenders with their goal-scoring prowess and match-winning performances. They played a pivotal role in ATK FC's Cup glory in 2016.

Iain Hume enjoyed a remarkable campaign with the Kolkata club, scoring seven goals and creating 16 chances. Hume was an absolute beast inside the box, while Sameehg Doutie was a live wire through the wings. Doutie's burst of pace, sensational runs, pinpoint crosses, and playmaking skills made him a constant threat in the final third, often leaving full-backs in his wake.

Ferran Corominhas and Hugo Boumous not only achieved personal accolades but also significantly elevated FC Goa's performance, turning them into a highly effective attacking unit.

Under head coach Sergio Lobera, the Gaurs adopted an attacking, possession-based "tiki-taka" style of football, and Coro-Boumous was the spearhead of this attack. Coro was the undisputed star of the 2017-18 season, scoring a remarkable 18 goals and winning the Golden Boot award in his debut season.

Boumous' inclusion added a versatile dimension to FC Goa's offensive unit, complementing Coro's shattering goal-scoring records. Boumous' technical ability, vision, and passing range allowed the Gaurs to execute their intricate build-up play and create numerous scoring opportunities as he blossomed into one of the best no. 10s in the ISL.

In the early seasons of the ISL, Elano Blumer and Stiven Mendoza formed a lethal duo up front for Chennaiyin FC.

Elano joined the Marina Machans as one of the marquee signings in 2014 and won the Golden Boot in his debut season with eight goals to his name. His technical brilliance provided the creative spark and goal-scoring threat that made the side a formidable force.

The Brazilian paired well with Stiven Mendoza up front, playing a crucial role in Chennaiyin FC's ISL Cup-winning season in 2015. Mendoza had a remarkable campaign with the club in 2015 when he eventually won the coveted Golden Boot with 13 goals in 16 matches. He was also named the Player of the Season for his outstanding performance with the Marina Machans.

Ferran Corominas and Manuel Lanzarote (FC Goa)

A solid pillar that powered FC Goa to build a strong core and reputation in the league with their offensive brand of football. Under Sergio Lobera's free-flowing philosophy, this Spanish duo of Ferran Corominas and Manuel Lanzarote were simply unplayable.

Coro's goal-scoring proficiency was matched by Lanzarote's sublime vision and incisive passing. They notched an incredible 31 goals and 11 assists between them in a single season, setting a benchmark for attacking prowess in the league.

Sunil Chhetri and Miku, an iconic duo that has led Bengaluru FC to create history. These forwards had a special connection with each other and could anticipate each other's movement in the final third, creating confusion among the opponent defenders.

Their telepathic understanding on the pitch was a joy to behold, as they consistently found each other in dangerous positions, dismantling opposition defences with ease. Chhetri and Miku's partnership still holds a special affection for the Blues' faithful despite the Venezuelan forward no longer playing for BFC.

A bond like no other. Roy Krishna and David Williams share a special off-the-field brotherhood, and such chemistry was apparent in their performance.

Both forwards joined ATK FC in the 2019-20 season and played a pivotal role in winning the ISL Cup title in their debut season. Krishna scored 15 goals, and Williams notched seven goals, complementing each other to form one of the most lethal striking duos in league history. The duo then tormented defences while playing together at Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Nerijus Valskis and Rafael Crivellaro built a strong partnership during their time at Chennaiyin FC. This duo propelled the Marina Machans to overcome a difficult start to the season and demonstrate a roaring comeback to reach the ISL Cup final in the 2019-20 season.

Despite Chennaiyin FC losing the final that year, Valskis was the highest scorer with 15 goals to his name and also won the Golden Boot award. While Valskis was firing up front, it was Crivellaro who was creating chances and feeding the forward line with his dynamic passing range as the creative midfielder also finished the season with 15 goal contributions (seven goals and eight assists).

Mourtada Fall and Ahmed Jahouh played alongside each other in three different clubs, FC Goa, Mumbai City FC, and Odisha FC. This is arguably one of the most extraordinary partnerships in ISL history.

Fall and Jahouh's chemistry, especially in the set-piece situations, has arguably been one for the ages. From Fall's robust defending and bullet headers to Jahouh's harmony in the midfield and playmaking abilities, this partnership achieved several silverware together in the ISL over the years. (ANI)

