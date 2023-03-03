Johannesburg, Mar 3 (PTI) Indian golfer Pranavi Urs finished with a birdie in the second round to make the cut along side compatriot Ridhima Dilawari at the Euros 300,000 Joburg Ladies Open here.

Ridhima made the fourth cut in five starts on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, where some of the events are co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour.

Pranavi, at one-under for two rounds, is tied 17th while Ridhima, at even par, is tied-29th.

The 36-hole cut to 60 and ties fell at two-over, leaving 64 players to contest over the next two rounds.

Pranavi, who is playing her first full season outside India, made her first cut on the LET, as the Joburg Ladies Open is a co-sanctioned event.

Three other Indian golfers -- Vani Kapoor (75-78), Amandeep Drall (76-78) and Diksha Dagar (78-77) -- missed the cut at the par-73 Modderfontein Golf Club on Thursday.

Denmark's Nicole Broch Estrup (72-66) improved by six strokes from her first round to card a bogey free seven-under 66 in the second round to take a two-stroke lead in the tournament.

Pranavi, a multiple-time winner in India and topper on the Hero Order of Merit in 2022 with four wins, shot two-under 71 on the first day.

Starting at the 10th on the second day, she initially struggled and had three bogeys on the back nine. However, she birdied first and second and closed with a birdie on ninth. In between she bogeyed once for 74.

Last week, Pranavi made her first cut on the Sunshine Ladies Tour and finished T-13 at the Jabra Ladies Classic.

Ridhima, who has been having a decent run in South Africa, continued her fine show as she added one-over 74 to her first round of one-under 72 to be even par for two rounds.

Ridhima, also a multiple-time winner on her home Tour, the Hero WPGT, is lying 12th on the Sunshine Ladies Tour's Order of Merit.

Leader Estrup, at eight-under, sits two shots clear of Sweden's Linnea Johansson, Klara Davidson Spilkova from the Czech Republic, and England's Lily May Humphreys.

Finland's Ursula Wikstrom was in fifth, while the leading South African, Nicole Garcia, shared sixth spot on four-under with Felicity Johnson from England, Swede Moa Folke, Kirsten Rudgeley from Australia and Italy's Alessandra Fanali.

