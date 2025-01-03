Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (PTI) FC Goa and Odisha FC will look to build on their prolific recent form when they lock horns in their Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

FC Goa are enjoying a strong campaign with a solid current unbeaten streak in away games (6), while Odisha FC are seeking their first-ever win against the Gaurs in ISL history.

However, the home team enters this fixture in high spirits, having won thrice and drawn twice in their previous five matches. FC Goa better them in this aspect, since they have emerged victorious in four out of their last five ISL contests.

The Gaurs are placed third in the standings with 22 points from 12 matches and the Juggernauts are positioned sixth with 20 points from 13 games.

Odisha FC will be eager to break their duck against the Gaurs and register their first victory in this rivalry, which will be a significant feat for their head coach Sergio Lobera, who previously used to be at the helm of FC Goa.

The two teams present contrasting styles and fortunes. Odisha FC have been accurate in passing, boasting the second-highest pass completion rate (81.3 per cent) this season, while FC Goa rely on their defensive solidity, especially since Sandesh Jhingan's return since they have conceding only four goals in their last six games.

Home comfort fuel Jamshedpur FC against Bengaluru FC

In the day's other match, Jamshedpur FC will host Bengaluru FC.

Jamshedpur FC are looking to break a frustrating streak against Bengaluru FC, having failed to win in their last six ISL matches against the Blues (D2 L4).

The Men of Steel haven't found the back of the net in four of the said matches. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC come into this match on the back of consistent performances, winning thrice and drawing once in their last five league games.

This will also be an opportunity for Jamshedpur FC to correct their form against Bengaluru FC, as a draw or a loss in this game will mark their longest winless run against a single opponent in the competition.

Jamshedpur FC have managed to score in each of their last nine home games, the longest such streak in their history. They will be aiming to build on this momentum after keeping a clean sheet in their last home game.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC have been prolific, scoring at least two goals in their last six ISL games, with a win rate of 50% in this run (W3 D2 L1).

