Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sports News | Premier League Allows Kneeling Protests, 'Black Lives Matter' on Shirts

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 09:05 AM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Premier League Allows Kneeling Protests, 'Black Lives Matter' on Shirts

London [UK], June 13 (ANI): Premier League will take no action if players decide to take the knee in order to protest against racial discrimination while 'Black Lives Matter' will replace the player names on the back of shirts when the league restarts next week.

Protests have erupted throughout the US as an African-American man named George Floyd passed away after having a knee pressed on his neck by an officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

Also Read | Lockie Ferguson Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the New Zealand Pacer As He Turns 29.

"The League supports the players' wish to have their names replaced by "Black Lives Matter" on the back of their shirts for the first 12 matches of the restarted 2019/20 season," Premier League said in an official statement.

"In addition, the League will support players who "take a knee" before or during matches. The Premier League believes there is no room for racism, anywhere," the statement added.

Also Read | Deepika Kumari Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About India's Archery Star As She Turns 26.

All players from the 20 clubs also released their joint official statement saying that they all stand towards eradicating racial prejudice.

"We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed. This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League," the statement read.

Germany's football competition Bundesliga has already seen many players take the knee in order to protest against racial discrimination.

Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal have also taken the knee during their training sessions.

The Premier League restarts its suspended season from June 17 as Aston Villa will face Sheffield United while Manchester City clashes against Arsenal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Arsenal Aston Villa Football nGermany Officer Premier League United States
You might also like
Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Live Score and Free Streaming Online in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per India Time?
Football

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Live Score and Free Streaming Online in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per India Time?
Virginia Fuchs Claims Sex With Boyfriend Responsible for Failed Drug Test, US Boxer Gets Away With Four-Year Ban
Sports

Virginia Fuchs Claims Sex With Boyfriend Responsible for Failed Drug Test, US Boxer Gets Away With Four-Year Ban
Football Transfer News Weekly Recap: From Chelsea Closing In on Timo Werner to Cristiano Ronaldo Considering Juventus Exit
Football

Football Transfer News Weekly Recap: From Chelsea Closing In on Timo Werner to Cristiano Ronaldo Considering Juventus Exit
Darren Sammy Explains Birthday Greeting to VVS Laxman Amid IPL Racism Controversy
Sports

Darren Sammy Explains Birthday Greeting to VVS Laxman Amid IPL Racism Controversy
Manchester City 'Away Kit' 2020-21 Leaked Online, Expected to Release in July or August
Football

Manchester City 'Away Kit' 2020-21 Leaked Online, Expected to Release in July or August
Philippe Coutinho Birthday Special: Top 5 Goals by the ‘Magician’ From Brazil (Watch Videos)
Football

Philippe Coutinho Birthday Special: Top 5 Goals by the ‘Magician’ From Brazil (Watch Videos)
Chrissy Teigen Finally Gets Her Breast Implants Removed BUT It Is the 'Boobies Out' Handmade Card from Baby Luna That Is Winning Hearts On Instagram
Viral

Chrissy Teigen Finally Gets Her Breast Implants Removed BUT It Is the 'Boobies Out' Handmade Card from Baby Luna That Is Winning Hearts On Instagram
Premier League Clubs to Replace Player Names on Jerseys With Black Lives Matter: Report
Football

Premier League Clubs to Replace Player Names on Jerseys With Black Lives Matter: Report
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement