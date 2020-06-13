Sports News | Premier League Allows Kneeling Protests, 'Black Lives Matter' on Shirts

London [UK], June 13 (ANI): Premier League will take no action if players decide to take the knee in order to protest against racial discrimination while 'Black Lives Matter' will replace the player names on the back of shirts when the league restarts next week.

Protests have erupted throughout the US as an African-American man named George Floyd passed away after having a knee pressed on his neck by an officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

Also Read | Lockie Ferguson Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the New Zealand Pacer As He Turns 29.

"The League supports the players' wish to have their names replaced by "Black Lives Matter" on the back of their shirts for the first 12 matches of the restarted 2019/20 season," Premier League said in an official statement.

"In addition, the League will support players who "take a knee" before or during matches. The Premier League believes there is no room for racism, anywhere," the statement added.

Also Read | Deepika Kumari Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About India's Archery Star As She Turns 26.

All players from the 20 clubs also released their joint official statement saying that they all stand towards eradicating racial prejudice.

"We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed. This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League," the statement read.

Germany's football competition Bundesliga has already seen many players take the knee in order to protest against racial discrimination.

Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal have also taken the knee during their training sessions.

The Premier League restarts its suspended season from June 17 as Aston Villa will face Sheffield United while Manchester City clashes against Arsenal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)