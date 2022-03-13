London [UK], March 13 (ANI): Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club.

The PL's decision does not impact the club's ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the government which expires on May 31, 2022.

Also Read | HFC 3-1 ATKMB, ISL 2021-22 Match Result: Hyderabad FC Beats ATK Mohun Bagan to Put One Foot in Final.

The United Kingdom government on March 10 imposed sanctions on the Chelsea Football Club's owner Roman Abramovich. The sanction meant that the Chelsea owner is now banned from transactions with UK individuals and businesses.

The UK government had granted Chelsea a special license to allow fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches. It is unclear if the license covers just Chelsea's first team or all teams, including the women's and junior sides. (ANI)

Also Read | Spain Para Badminton International 2022: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Enter Semi-Final.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)