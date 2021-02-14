Manchester [UK], February 14 (ANI): IIkay Gundogan scored a brace as Manchester City defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on Sunday in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Etihad Stadium.

With this win, City has consolidated its position at the top of Premier League standings and the side now has 53 points from 23 matches.

On the other hand, Tottenham has slipped to the ninth spot with 36 points from as many games.

City got its first goal in the 23rd minute of the match as Rodri was able to successfully convert a penalty into a goal. No more goals were scored in the first half and at halftime, City maintained its 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Gundogan came into its own and he registered two goals in the 50th and 66th minutes respectively and this gave City a 3-0 lead.

Spurs was not able to recover from this blow and as a result, Jose Mourinho's side had to stumble to a defeat.

City will next take on Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday while Spurs will clash against West Ham on February 21.

On Saturday, Liverpool stumbled to a 3-1 defeat against Leicester City and as a result, the Reds remain static at the fourth spot and the side now faces an uphill task to defend their Premier League title. (ANI)

