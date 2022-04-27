London [UK], April 27 (ANI): Aston Villa on Tuesday announced that Jacob Ramsey has signed a new contract with the club.

The 20-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal until 2027. A product of the Aston Villa Academy, the midfielder has been with the club since the age of six and progressed through the ranks, making his senior debut against West Bromwich Albion in 2019.

After a short loan spell with Doncaster Rovers, Ramsey made his Premier League bow last term at Fulham before making his full debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He would go on to make 22 appearances in the top-flight in 2020/21 and has been a regular in the heart of midfield for Villa this season.

He scored his first goal for the club at Arsenal in October, since adding five more goals to his tally. (ANI)

