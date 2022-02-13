London [UK], February 13 (ANI): Manchester United's poor form in the Premier League continued on Saturday after the Red Devils played out a 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Jadon Sancho scored the goal for United, while for Southampton, Che Adams got on the scoring sheet. United is now in the fifth position in Premier League standings with 40 points from 24 games.

While, Southampton is in the 10th spot with 29 points from as many games.

In another game, Manchester City thrashed Norwich City 4-0. For Pep Guardiola's side, Raheem Sterling scored a hattrick while Phil Foden also registered a strike.

City is now in the top spot with 63 points from 25 games, 12 points ahead of the second-placed Liverpool.

In other games, Everton defeated Leeds United 3-0 while Brighton outclassed Watford 2-0. Brentford and Crystal Palace played out a goalless draw. (ANI)

