One of the two new franchises, Gujarat Giants have a decent time on the first day of IPL Auction 2022. The team, which would have Hardik Pandya as captain, also picked Shubman Gill and T20 cricket ace Rashid Khan after all teams had retained their players. Headed to the auction with a clean slate and strategy, Titans appeared to be busy in the second half of the event, signing players like Jason Roy, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson, amongst other signings. IPL 2022 Auction Live Purse Tracker: Get Realtime Team Budget in Rupees, Purse Limit, Player Salary

Out of their signings on Day 1, Lockie Ferguson appeared to be their most expensive pick at Rs 10 crore. Next in line was all-rounder Rahul Tewatia at Rs 9 crores followed by Mohammed Shami at 6.25 crores. With a remaining purse of Rs 18.85 crore, Gujarat Titans would aim to sign some more players, preferably big names on the second day.

GT Full Squad for IPL 2022

GT Players Bought at IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Jason Roy, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Mohammed Shami and Rahul Tewatia

GT Players Picked Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan

