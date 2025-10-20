London [UK], October 20 (ANI): Manchester United registered their back-to-back wins in the ongoing Premier League 2025/26 season on Sunday as they won against Liverpool at Anfield for the first time in the last nine years.

With this victory, the Amorim's side jumped to ninth (13 points from eight matches), whereas Liverpool slipped to the fourth (15 points in eight matches) spot in the competition's points table.

Manchester United just took two minutes in the match as their new signing Bryan Mbeumo scored in the second minute of the clash.

Hosts equalised the score in the 78th minute as Coady Gakpo found the back of the net. This goal was assisted by Mohammed Salah.

United skipper Fernandes delivered a superb looping cross into the box that seemed to hang in the air forever before Harry Maguire rose to the occasion, nodding home United's second goal.

The England defender was left unmarked as he calmly directed his header into the Liverpool net, just six minutes on the clock.

With this goal, Manchester United registered their first win at Anfield since 2016 and their second back-to-back win in the Premier League 2025/26 season after defeating Sunderland (2-0) on October 4.

This was the third successive loss for the defending champions in the Premier League 2025/26. Earlier, they lost to Crystal Palace (1-2) and Chelsea (1-2) respectively in their last two game weeks of the competition.

Speaking to the media after the match, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim hailed his side's unity and praised the club's supporters after their memorable victory over Liverpool, calling it a "very special win" achieved with remarkable team spirit on their rivals' home turf.

"Every day is special [as United boss], but this was a very special win. To see our fans singing during the game, in a moment that the biggest rival are champions, on their field and at their stadium, this win is all about our fans and the spirit of the team because I believe we can play so much better. We will analyse the game in the same way we analyse the other ones, try to see the good things and bad things. But, for me, the togetherness they [the players] showed during this game, that is special for me," the 40-year-old said as quoted by Manchester United's official website. (ANI)

