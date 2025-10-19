Star Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is currently playing in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 for India Women's National Cricket Team. India are not having the best of campaign as they have lost three out of the first five games and are in a do or die situation. Despite that, Smriti Mandhana is in a good run of form as she has scored half-centuries in back-to-back games and tried to take India to a winning position. Although her best efforts were not enough for India Women to go over the line. Amid this, Smriti's long-time partner Palash Mucchal has confirmed their wedding in the near future. Smriti Mandhana's Disappointed Reaction Following India Women's 4-Run Loss Against England Women In ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Goes Viral (See Pics).

Palash Mucchal Confirms Wedding With Smriti Mandhana

According to reports, during an event at the State Press Club on Friday, Muchhal, who hails from Indore, was asked about his relationship with Mandhana and memories associated with her. “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that's all I want to say,” he told reporters. The 30-year-old music director added with a smile, "I've given you the headline." As India clashed with England Women at Indore, Muchhal said, "My best wishes are with Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti (Mandhana). We always want the Indian cricket team to win every match and bring glory to the country." Smriti Mandhana Completes Five Years of Togetherness with Rumoured Boyfriend Palash Mucchal, Music Composer-Filmmaker Shares Post.

Who is Palash Mucchal?

Palash Mucchal is a famous music director known for composing music for several Bollywood films. He is the brother of famous Bollywood singer Palash Mucchal. Palash has also made a music video named 'Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki' featuring star Kolkata Knight Riders and West Indies cricketer Andre Russell. Muchhal is also a filmmaker. He is currently shooting for his directorial venture, ‘Raju Bajewala’. Star actress Avika Gor, famous for the TV serial ‘Balika Vadhu' is part of the movie.

