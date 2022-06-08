London [UK], June 8 (ANI): Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday announced the signing of experienced goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

The goalkeeper has signed a contract with Spurs until 2024 and will join the club on July 1 following the expiration of his contract at Southampton.

Fraser has made 134 Premier League appearances to date, keeping 42 clean sheets having joined Southampton from Celtic in August, 2014. The England international began his career at Newcastle United before loan spells at Stockport County, Bristol Rovers and Norwich City, where he helped the team secure promotion to the Championship.

In 2010, he joined Celtic on a season-long loan and returned for a second loan spell the year after, a deal which turned permanent in 2012. Featuring numerous times in the UEFA Champions League, Fraser enjoyed a successful period in Scotland, winning three Scottish Premiership titles and two Scottish Cups.

Fraser joined Southampton in 2014 where, in his second season, he scooped the Premier League's Player of the Month award for February, 2016, following an impressive run of games. In 2016/17, he played a key role in the Saints' route to the League Cup final, where they would eventually finish as runners-up.

He returned to Celtic with a season-long loan in 2019/20 and as part of a treble-winning side, he lifted a fourth Scottish Premiership title, a third Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup.

On the international stage, Fraser has made six appearances for England and made his debut in November, 2013, with his most recent call-up coming in March, 2022. He was selected to represent England at the 2014 World Cup and two years later he was included in the 23-man squad that travelled to France to compete in the European Championship.

This is Antonio Conte's second signing of the summer after getting hold of Ivan Perisic on June 1. The vastly experienced Croatia international will join the north-London based club on July 1 following the expiration of his contract at Internazionale and has agreed to a deal that will run until 2024. (ANI)

