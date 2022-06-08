Belgium will look to return to winning ways after a shock 1-4 loss at the hands of Netherlands. Despite fielding a strong team comprising of the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne, the team downed tools with ease and manager Roberto Martinez has to find a way to motivate his charges when they take on Poland in the UEFA Nations League. The Red Devils have seen plenty of disappointing Cup runs and ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, the team needs stability. Opponents Poland won their previous game 2-1 against Wales and are on a brilliant run of form. Italy 2-1 Hungary, UEFA Nations League: Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Pellegrini Hand Azzurri Fine Win.

Romelu Lukaku’s ankle problem rules him out of the Poland game and Dries Mertens is his likely replacement in the starting eleven. Leandro Trossard and Kevin de Bruyne have the responsibility of creating the openings with Leander Dendoncker sitting deep and breaking opposition play. Yannick Carrasco on the wings can trouble the Polish defence with his pace and ability on the ball. Dedryck Boyata is the leader of the backline and his role will be to keep Robert Lewandowski quiet.

Grzegorz Krychowiak, Nicola Zalewski, and Mateusz Klich in midfield need to control the game for Poland with Belgium possessing some technically gifted players. Jan Bednarek and Kamil Glik complement each other well in defence and add stability to the backline. Piotr Zielinski is a floater of sorts and will occupy several spots in the attacking third depending on how much space he is accorded. Germany 1-1 England, UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane Secures Draw for England.

When Is Belgium vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Belgium vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 09, 2022 (Thursday). The match will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 00:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Belgium vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Belgium vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Belgium vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Belgium vs Poland, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online. Poland start as the favourites for the tie but Belgium have the talent to spring a surprise considering they are playing at home. It should set up for a fascinating clash.

