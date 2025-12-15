New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated the Indian Squash team for winning the maiden Squash World Cup. The President hailed the Indian side for defeating the top-seeded team, Hong Kong, in the final and winning the semifinal against Egypt, which had won the Cup twice in recent years.

"Heartiest congratulations to India's squash team which won the Squash World Cup for the first time. The team, comprising women and men, has done India proud with its superlative performance, defeating the top-seeded team Hong Kong in the final and winning the semifinal against Egypt which had won the Cup twice in recent years. I wish Indian squash a very bright future ahead," Droupadi Murmu said in a post on X.

Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded Team India for winning their maiden Squash World Cup and said that their will inspire future generations.

India secured their first-ever World Cup title by defeating top-seeded Hong Kong 3-0 in Chennai on Sunday. This triumph marked a significant milestone for India in the Squash World Cup, surpassing their previous best of a bronze medal in the 2023 edition.

"Congratulations to Team India on winning the first-ever Squash World Cup, scripting a glorious history for the nation. The display of your indomitable sporting prowess with which you defeated even the most formidable opponents will become the inspiration for our new talents," Amit Shah said on X.

The Indian team displayed remarkable dominance throughout the World Cup tournament, remaining unbeaten on their path to the title. During the group stage, they secured 4-0 wins over Switzerland and Brazil, followed by a 3-0 victory against South Africa in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, they stunned the defending two-time champions, Egypt, with another 3-0 win.

In the final against Hong Kong on Sunday, veteran Joshna Chinnappa, ranked 79th, kicked off India's campaign with a 3-1 win over world number 37 Lee Ka Yi (7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1) in the opening women's singles match. India's top-ranked men's singles player, Abhay Singh, world number 29, extended the lead with a 3-0 triumph over world number 42 Alex Lau (7-1, 7-4, 7-4) in just 19 minutes.

Seventeen-year-old Anahat Singh capped off the historic performance with a 3-0 win against world number 31 Tomato Ho (7-2, 7-2, 7-5), completing a clean sweep for India without needing national champion Velavan Senthilkumar to take the court.

Notably, squash is all set to make its Olympic debut at LA 2028. (ANI)

