New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Prime Table Tennis League (PTTL) is set to make its much-awaited debut in Madhya Pradesh from December 13 to 15, 2024, at the iconic Abhay Prashal Club in Indore. Featuring 56 players aged between 11 and 60, along with 8 coaches and 8 managers, the event transcends mere competition, celebrating diversity, skill, and passion for table tennis.

This edition of PTTL showcases an exceptional lineup of talent, including local stars such as Anusha Kutumbale, Viaan Rajeev, Anuj Soni, Santosh Khirwadkar, Bhagyashree Dave, Kartikey Kaushik, Hiya Patel, Shivam Solanki, Himani Chaturvedi, and Zakiya Sultan. With eight dynamic teams--Clippers, Ninja, SensaTTion, Spartans, Thunderbolt, Yodhas, Lion Warrior, and King Pong--competing for glory, the event promises three days of thrilling matches.

The league is not just a competitive platform but a celebration of table tennis as a sport that transcends age and boundaries. Featuring both promising young players and seasoned veterans, the diverse age range reflects the universal appeal and inclusivity of the sport. This makes the event not only a showcase of high-level competition but also a testament to the unifying and inspiring power of sports.

Speaking on the significance of the league, Om Soni, Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association (MPTTA), said in a statement released by PTTL, "Indore has a proud legacy of fostering sports talent, and hosting the Prime Table Tennis League is a momentous step in our journey. This event is not just about competition; it's a celebration of the passion, dedication, and skill that the sport represents. We hope to inspire more children and families to incorporate sports into their daily lives." (ANI)

