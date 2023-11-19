Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Star India batter Virat Kohli received a prized memorabilia ahead of the World Cup final against Australia here on Sunday -- the iconic No.10 jersey of his idol Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar gifted Kohli his signed jersey worn during his last ODI, the Asia Cup match against Pakistan at Mirpur in 2012. Kohli had broken Tendulkar's record for most one-day centuries during the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Mumbai on Wednesday.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Overtakes Ricky Ponting To Go Second on List of Most Runs in ODI CWC; Rohit Sharma Scores Most Runs As Captain in Single Edition of ICC Cricket World Cup.

"A special occasion & a special pre-match moment. There's CLASS written all over this gesture! The legendary Sachin Tendulkar gifts Virat Kohli his signed jersey from his last ODI," the BCCI wrote on X, with a picture of Kohli holding the jersey.

Kohli is the first batsman in the history of the game to score 50 ODI centuries, going past Tendulkar who has made 49 tons.

Also Read | Portugal vs Iceland Live Streaming Online, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Get Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Football Match in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)