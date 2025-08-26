Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): The Pro Panja League (PPL) has established a new benchmark era in professional arm-wrestling. PPL Season 2 was a landmark event, not just for India, but globally, with many observers noting that its professionally curated platform surpasses any international tournament by far and has been recognised World over as the premiere ArmWrestling Tournament of the World, as per a release from PPL.

The league has become a true celebration of sporting excellence, diversity, and unity, bringing together elite Indian athletes from across the nation and top international coaches. During Season 2, all six teams benefited from the guidance of these experienced coaches, who elevated the skill level and competition on the arm-wrestling table.

Head coach of MP Hathodas and Kyrgyz Republic Citizen Elena, a veteran in the sport, was awestruck with the quality of environment and entertainment Pro Panja League Season 2 has delivered to the audience. MP Hathodas have a formidable squad with top talent boost from Sachin Goyal, Vethozo Lohe, Kimkima who happens to be the youngest and the strongest cadet on the squad

Head coach of MP Hathodas Elena shares, "Pro Panja League is one of the most unique things that has happened to armwrestling. Honestly, it's on a much higher level then the Asian and World Championships. Every sportsperson here gets the attention they deserve, and teams are formed with players from different regions of India, creating one big family. It's beautiful to see unity in such diversity. Pro Panja League truly works for the sport and is giving a huge boost for arm-wrestling to grow in India," as quoted from a release by PPL.

Maksym Polishchuk, Ukrainian Citizen and Head Coach of Jaipur Veers, was part of the league last season as well but is amazed with the commitment to growth and professionalisation he is seeing this year. Jaipur Veers also happens to be a leading franchise with top players like Mazahir Saidu, Siddhant Kathuria, Prasenjit Patra and Women athletes like Yogesh Chaudhary, Bimal Rawat holding the franchise's stature well in the second season of Pro Panja League

Head coach Maksym shared, "The organisers, managers, and everyone involved are constantly improving. The focus on popularising the sport is amazing, and I love the atmosphere here. India does need more educated coaches to prepare athletes better, but the effort here is exceptional. I have a hectic schedule, but I made time to come back for Season 2 because I love it here."

Providing perspective on the growth of arm wrestling and its historic legacy, Kazakhistan citizen and Head Coach of Rohtak Rowdies Vali Farajov, who has spent decades in the sport as a coach, referee, and master referee, expressed his passion and support for Pro Panja League Season 2. Rohtak Rowdies boost top talents of Dara Singh Handa, Harsh Sharma, Srinavas BV, Nirmal Oliyan and Billa.

Coach Vali Farajov shared, "For me, arm wrestling is not just a sport, it's my life, morning and evening. I have been a coach, a referee, and even a master referee, and I can proudly say that arm wrestling is one of the safest and purest forms of competition. What makes it special is its simplicity--you don't need a big gym or heavy equipment; every person can train at home with passion and love for the sport. Whoever truly loves the sport, wins. Arm wrestling has been practiced across the world for centuries, even in ancient times when kings would send their strongest men to compete through arm wrestling instead of war. That tradition of strength, respect, and unity continues today, and Pro Panja League Season 2 is carrying that legacy forward on the biggest stage in the World, inspiring a new generation of athletes and fans."

Pro Panja League's founder, Parvinn Dabass, emphasised the league's vision when he stated, "When we started, our mission was clear, to build a platform that not only showcases the best Indian talent but also attracts the world's finest minds and athletes in arm-wrestling. Season 2 proves that vision is being realised. We are not just hosting a tournament; we are giving our athletes global exposure with international-standard coaching to ensure we put Indian arm-wrestling on the world map which is already happening with India's second place finish at this year's Asian ArmWrestling Championship."

Looking ahead, Season 3 will further expand the league's global footprint by welcoming international athletes to compete alongside its Indian talent. These world-class players will compete under the guidance of the same high-calibre international coaches, ensuring that the Pro Panja League continues to raise the bar for professional arm-wrestling. (ANI)

