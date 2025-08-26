Arsenal FC have won the race to sign the 23-year-old Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen. As per Fabrizio Romano, Piero Hincapie has said "yes" to Arsenal and have agreed on personal terms with the Gunners, and a long-term deal with the player is ready. The move comes as Polish centre-back Jakub Kiwior is moving to FC Porto soon. Arsenal moved for Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie only after the Jakub Kiwior deal progressed. Bayer 04 Leverkusen have already secured Lucas Vazquez. Eberechi Eze Completes Transfer Move to Arsenal From Crystal Palace; Midfielder Unveiled at Emirates Stadium, To Wear No 10 Jersey (See Pics and Video).

Jakub Kiwior to FC Porto: Transfer Insights

Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Portuguese side FC Porto's official bid for Jakub Kiwior, received by Arsenal consists of a "fee in excess of €25m package add-ons included on loan with obligation to buy." Jakub Kiwior had signed for Arsenal in 2023 from Spezia Calcio. Presently aged 25 years, the centre-back played 68 matches for the Gunners.

Jakub Kiwior To FC Porto, Is A Yes:

🚨🐉 FC Porto official bid for Jakub Kiwior has just been received by Arsenal. Fee in excess of €25m package add-ons included on loan with obligation to buy. Kiwior has already said yes to Porto, #AFC in talks over details of the bid. pic.twitter.com/9juLtB8r4N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2025

Piero Hincapie to Arsenal: Transfer Insights

It is reported that English Premier League giants Arsenal FC head coach Mikel Arteta considers Piero Hincapie as an "ideal signing". Arsenal are preparing an opening bid for Piero Hincapie, which is likely a loan deal, with an obligation to buy. Piero Hincapie was an integral part of Bayer Leverkusen, joining them in 2021. The CB played in 166 matches for the club, won multiple trophies, including the Bundesliga.

Piero Hincapie Says 'Yes' To Arsenal

🚨🔴⚪️ Piero Hincapié has said yes to Arsenal and personal terms have been agreed, long term deal ready! Understand Hincapié favors #AFC and also seen as ideal signing by Arteta. Arsenal prepare opening bid, likely loan + obligation to buy… with Kiwior to FC Porto, soon. 🔄👀 pic.twitter.com/sLouOyh4Jx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2025

Lucas Vazquez to Bayer Leverkusen: Transfer Insights

The Lucas Vazquez deal from Real Madrid to Bayer Leverkusen is a two-year one, confirmed, signed, contracted till June 2027. The Real Madrid right-back has joined the Bundesliga stalwarts as a free agent. The deal has been sealed. Lucas Vazquez is undoubtedly a Los Blancos legend, having made 402 appearances for the club, his departure was announced after 17 long years. The move for the side back to the Bundesliga is surprising to many.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen Secures Lucas Vazquez:

🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Lucas Vázquez to Bayer Leverkusen, here we go! 🔴⚫️ Deal agreed with former Real Madrid right back who joins Bayer as free agent. Medical already done secretly and deal to be signed on Tuesday. Exclusive story from late night… …and deal done. 🔐🇪🇸 #Bayer04 pic.twitter.com/5ZttUif1KA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2025

It was only reported yesterday that Tottenham Hotspur seemed interested and had submitted an official proposal to Bayer Leverkusen to rope in Piero Hincapie. But in the football transfer window, scenes seem to change at a really fast pace.

