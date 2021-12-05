Panaji (Goa) [India], December 5 (ANI): Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham was delighted with his side's performance in the 3-1 win over Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday.

Bengaluru FC tested Mumbai City FC with their pressing but the Islanders found their way to win the match as goals from Igor Angulo, Mourtada Fall and Ygor Catatau did the trick.

"I got to give credit to Nawaz first. It's an excellent save and I also give credit to our goalkeeping department and David Coles. David with our video analyst Devendra spent a lot of time analysing it and they have gone based upon what they have seen. So full credit to Nawaz first but also the work rate of the staff that helped Nawaz make that save," said the head coach during a post-match press conference.

"There is always room for improvement. We come against different teams and different styles and we certainly overcome that tonight in what's been a very short turnaround of games for us. I just said to the group afterwards that we need to come away with results against teams with different styles and we are very proud of the group that we have come away with a win," he added.

Speaking about the 3-1 loss to Hyderabad FC, Des Buckingham said, "I thought we played quite well against Hyderabad FC. They are a very good team and I said at the time that they are well-coached and we didn't take our chances and they did."

"I've said all along that I want us to continue to keep getting better every game and every week. The players are very open to what we want to do on the pitch and it's fantastic and we are starting to see elements of it on the pitch. It was a different challenge tonight and they stood tall and came away with the result,"

Bengaluru FC will next play Hyderabad FC on Wednesday while Mumbai City FC is up against Jamshedpur FC on Thursday. (ANI)

