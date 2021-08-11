Paris, Aug 11 (AP) Lionel Messi was welcomed by Paris Saint-Germain's jubilant fans on Wednesday after coming out of his first press conference as a PSG player in which he said that he is dreaming of winning the Champions League again as he starts a new and unexpected chapter in his career at the French club.

Securing an elusive first triumph in Europe's elite club competition will be the immediate target for the Argentina forward, who has won it four times with Barcelona, and his expensively assembled team-mates in a side which finished second in Ligue 1 last season.

However, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also hopes his marquee signing will have a longer-term impact by persuading the in-demand Kylian Mbappe to stay, with the 22-year-old France international in the final 11 months of his contract. (AP)

