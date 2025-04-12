New Delhi [India] April 12 (ANI): Karachi Kings player Litton Das has been excluded from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he experienced a hit to the thumb while training. Karachi Kings declared that the Bangladesh wicketkeeper, who was selected in the Silver Category this year, will be substituted by Australian wicketkeeper Ben McDermott, as per a report from ESPNcricinfo.

Das expressed his disappointment at missing the tournament due to unforeseen circumstances.

"Unfortunately, I couldn't be part of this tournament, even though I was really looking forward to it," Litton said in a statement on the Karachi Kings' website, according to the report. "Life can be unpredictable - just my bad luck," he said.

The team was led by Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood last season, which turned out to be disappointing for the Kings. Consequently, the franchise decided to bring in Australian cricket legend David Warner as the new captain, who is also the tournament's highest-paid player.

The opening match will be a significant test for the Karachi Kings, who will face off against last season's runners-up Multan Sultans, who will be captained by Mohammad Rizwan on Saturday, April 12. The Karachi Kings are aiming to have a strong start in this tournament and regain their form.

McDermott has not participated in the PSL previously, but he does enter the league with a recent T20 performance. He was part of the Hobart Hurricanes team that claimed its inaugural BBL championship earlier this year, accumulating his runs at a strike rate slightly below 145 in the tournament, including a brief performance in the final.

Karachi Kings: David Warner(c), James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert(w), Mohammad Nabi, Irfan Khan, Arafat Minhas, Aamer Jamal, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mir Hamza, Litton Das, Zahid Mahmood, Kane Williamson, Adam Milne, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Fawad Ali, Mirza Mamoon. (ANI)

