Lahore [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators defeated 2020 winners Karachi Kings by 23 runs in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Quetta Gladiators rallied around Jason Roy's 82 from 64 balls with 11 fours to reach 166 for four. In return, Karachi Kings, after an 87-run start in 10.5 overs between Joe Clarke (52 off 39 balls with four fours and two sixes) and Babar Azam (36 off 34 balls with three fours and a six), stuttered to 143 for eight.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Unveil Team Logo in Metaverse.

The result means Quetta Gladiators have finished their 10 matches with four wins to join Islamabad United on eight points who will play their last match against Multan Sultans on Sunday evening. Islamabad United prior to their last match have a net run-rate of 0.101, while Quetta Gladiators have ended their league match with a net run rate of -0.708.

While the Multan Sultans versus Islamabad United on Sunday will confirm the fourth side to qualify for the play-offs, Monday's match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will decide which sides will feature in the 23 February Qualifier and 24 February Eliminator 1.

Also Read | PSL 2022 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 7 Match in IST.

If Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi, they will finish on 14 points and will meet Multan Sultans on 23 February, while Peshawar Zalmi will play in Eliminator 1 on 24 February.

In the scenario of Peshawar Zalmi overcoming Lahore Qalandars, both sides will be locked on 12 points apiece. Side with a better net run-rate will progress to the 23 February match with the other to feature on 24 February. Before Monday's match, Lahore Qalandars have a net run-rate of 0.852, while Peshawar Zalmi have a net run-rate of -0.381.

Brief Scores: Quetta Gladiators 166/4 (Jason Roy 82, James Vince 29; Lewis Gregory 1-29); Karachi Kings 143/8 (Joe Clarke 52, Babar Azam 36; Khurram Shahzad 4-22). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)