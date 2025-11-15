New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Former India batting icon Cheteshwar Pujara believes Chennai Super Kings' latest acquisition, Sanju Samson, will settle into the new setup quickly and thrive at Chepauk, considering the surface is tailor-made for his style of play.

The Super Kings acquired Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, who was a part of the franchise for more than a decade across two stints, through a trade deal. In return, Chennai sent its stalwart Ravindra Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran to Rajasthan.

Samson will don the CSK's yellow at his existing price of Rs 18 crore, while Jadeja's league fee has been revised from Rs 18 crore to Rs 14 crore. Curran, who was included to sweeten the deal, moved to Rajasthan at his existing price of Rs 2.4 crore. Pujara, who was part of Chennai's setup in 2021, expects Samson to settle into CSK's "welcoming environment" quickly.

"This will be an emotional moment for Sanju because he has been playing for the Rajasthan Royals for so many years. But where he is going, that is CSK, they are a very welcoming unit, and they create a very welcoming environment. So, Sanju Samson will get settled at CSK very soon. That's what I feel because I have been part of CSK," Pujara said on JioHotstar.

"I know how the CSK environment is and how the players feel. That's why I feel he will fit in the CSK unit very soon. And with the crowd and environment in Chennai, Sanju Samson's game will suit the wicket a lot," he added.

Jadeja, who spent 12 seasons with the five-time champions, across two stints, has been instrumental to the Super Kings' success. The announcement of Jadeja joining the Royals left Pujara shocked.

As a new challenge awaits the veteran spin bowling all-rounder, Pujara expects the 36-year-old to thrive with his prime form and simultaneously add more value to Rajasthan's team.

"There was a lot of discussion around Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja, but no one knew if Ravindra Jadeja would really leave CSK. But when this confirmed news came today, it was very shocking. This is going to be a new challenge for Jadeja for sure. But if you talk about Jadeja as a player, he is in his prime form now. Yes, he is getting older. But the form he is going through as a batsman and as a bowler, especially in the Test format and T20 format, I think he will add more value to the Rajasthan team there," Pujara said.

"And personally, a lot of times you want to prove yourself as a player, and this is the right time for him to make a difference. He will get the full quota of 4 overs in Rajasthan. He will bowl higher in bowling. So as a player, he also has to prove. And the impact he will bring to the team will be very big," he concluded. (ANI)

