Panchkula, Nov 20 (PTI) Punjab FC registered a 1-0 win in their second I-League match, defeating Mohammedan Sporting here on Sunday, while Sreenidi Deccan FC prevailed over Churchill Brothers in a five-goal thriller in Bambolim.

Sreenidi Deccan picked up three points after a 3-2 victory over Churchill Brothers, who have lost both their matches so far.

Against Mohammedan Sporting, Luka Majcen scored the lone goal of the match early in the first half, which proved to be enough for the hosts to notch up their second win in a row.

On the other hand, the Black and White brigade suffered their second straight defeat, both coming on the road.

The first half began in explosive fashion as Majcen found the net for Punjab FC in the third minute itself, calmly slotting home a defence-splitting through pass by Samuel Lamuanpuia.

In the next minute, Mohammedan had a glorious chance as Kean Lewis' clipped pass found Marcus Joseph in a one-on-one situation against the keeper. However, he fumbled his attempt and Kiran Limbu came out on top with a double save.

As the game settled down, the battle for possession in midfield intensified, with chances coming at a premium.

Majcen's volley in the eighth minute went narrowly over the crossbar, while SK Faiaz posed danger with a cross in the 25th minute that was cleared awkwardly by Deepak Devrani and almost crept into the net.

After the half-hour mark, Majcen almost made it a double for himself and his team. Juan Mera found him inside the box and the Slovenian's powerful shot cannoned off the woodwork and bounced back into play.

The second half kicked off with Majcen making a darting run into the penalty area, but Safiul Rahaman did well to avert the danger.

In the 49th minute, Ousmane Ndiaye had a free header from a corner kick but blazed his effort over the bar.

Joseph began to drop deep for Mohammedan in a play-making role as the game approached the hour mark, with Punjab FC remaining solid in protecting their lead and looking to create openings on the break.

The visitors pressed for the equaliser but could not create any major chances in front of goal, as the home team held firm and maintained their clean sheet till the final whistle.

Meanwhile, trailing 0-3 by the 67th minute, Churchill looked like going down tamely, but they made a late surge to pull two goals back through Richard Costa (69th) and Lalkhawpuimawia (75th) in a span of six minutes.

However, it couldn't save their day as Sreenidi logged full points on the strength of the goals from Raju Gaikwad (own goal, 25th), Nigerian Ogana Louis (40th) and Colombian recruit David Castaneda Munoz (67th).

Sreenidi Deccan started the day in a commanding fashion and clearly had more possession of the ball. Churchill Brothers put up a spirited fight in the second half but could not prevent their opponents from securing three points.

