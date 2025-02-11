New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi believes the government's recent decision to stop cash rewards for attaining GM and International Master titles is "not ideal" for the parents of chess players as such incentives ease the financial strain on them.

Starting this month, the sports ministry has eliminated the reward system for chess players, who were earlier receiving Rs four lakh for achieving a Grandmaster title and Rs 1.5 lakh for attaining an International Master or International Women Master (IWM) title. Prize money will now only be given for winning world-level competitions.

"If it is actually the case that it is stopped now, then it's definitely not something that would demotivate a lot of young children as they don't care about the money aspect," Erigaisi told PTI.

"But it is maybe (demotivating) for the parents. When they have to make some financial calls, then what would happen after becoming a Grandmaster would be a question.

"And if there is some motivation like this, then there are more chances that they would encourage their children if they have to make a call between chess and studies. It's not something ideal."

After a remarkable 2024, in which he became the second Indian after Vishwanathan Anand to achieve a 2800 ELO rating and won the men's Olympiad gold, the 21-year-old from Warangal has had a less-than-ideal start to 2025. Erigaisi finished 10th in the recently concluded Tata Steel Chess tournament.

"It was a very good year and I'm happy with the way things went, like with everything basically and this year hasn't been a good start but I hope to do better in the coming months."

One factor that has contributed to his recent slump is his penchant for taking risks, a style that has also brought him success.

"I was taking too many risks and I should be careful. I will tone it down but it doesn't mean that I won't take risks rather I'll take them less rashly because some of my risks were way too rash which just got punished. So I'll be taking risks but in a more balanced way."

Although the tournament didn't pan out the way he wanted it, Ergaisi did sign off from Tata Steel chess on a high -- defeating reigning world champion D Gukesh.

His victory against Gukesh brought R Praggnanandhaa into the equation, who eventually went on to win the tournament.

Praggnanandhaa later joked that he would get a gift for Erigaisi and true to his word, he brought him his favourite chips.

"He brought me paprika flavoured Pringles. It's my favourite flavour and once I was looking for it at some airport and he was there with me and I couldn't find it. He remembered it and we bought it there," Erigiasi said with a smile on his face.

Erigiasi dropped as many as 29 rating points in 10 days when he struggled to win games in the Tata Steel event but the youngster is not bothered about his declining rating.

"I don't care about rating points much, it's about mainly trying to qualify for the Candidates. And of course no one likes to lose ratings."

The 21-year-old is keen to take part in the Norway Chess tournament as it gives him the opportunity to rub shoulders with the likes of five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen and world number two and three Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura in the classical format.

"I'm very much looking forward to it. Magnus, I played him last in Classical in 2023 so it's been a long time.

"And Hikaro I've played only once (in classical). And Fabi also, realistically I played only once. So most of these top players I haven't played them that many times in Classical. So I'm quite looking forward to it," he added.

