Sporting CP made it to the playoffs stage of the UEFA Champions League by the barest of margins as they finished 23rd in the points table. They face German giants Borussia Dortmund at home this evening in the first leg. Sporting had three defeats and a draw in their last four European matches while Dortmund had two wins and two losses in the same period. While both the teams will be keen to be more consistent in the competition, getting to the Round of 16 will be immense even though it may warrant a more pragmatic approach. Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About UCL Football Match.

Joao Simoes misses out for Sporting due to injury while Morten Hjulmand is suspended. Pedro Gonaclves, Nuno Santos, and Geny Catamo are already ruled out of the tie. Hidemasa Morita and Zeno Debast will form the double pivot in central midfield with Daniel Braganca ahead of them as the playmaker. Viktor Gyokeres is a serial goal scorer and adds quality to their attack.

Felix Nmecha, Niklas Sule, and Carney Chukwuemeka are the players missing out for Borussia Dortmund due to injuries. Nico Schlotterbeck is the main man in their defence while Emre Can will also likely sit deep and shield the back four. Julian Brandt will shoulder the responsibility of creative play in the final third and Serhou Guirassy, the goal scoring part. Check out the Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 match details and viewing options below.

Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match

German giants Borussia Dortmund will be in action again in the Champions League 2024-25 competition as they will take on Sporting CP at Estadio Jose Alvalade on February 12. The Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League 2024-25 match has a start time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match

For years, Sony Sports Network had the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League matches and the 2024-25 Season will also be available on the same in India. UCL matches will be available for live telecast on the network in India. The Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund match is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/ HD channel.

Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match

Champions League 2024-25 streaming rights are with Sony LIV. Fans can tune in to the Sony LIV app for online viewing. The live streaming of the Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2024-25 football match on the Sony LIV app and website in exchange for a subscription fee. Both the teams will look to be compact at the back and not take many risks in the game. Expect a 1-1 end to the first leg.

