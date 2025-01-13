New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Ahead of the India Open 2025, ace shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Monday showed excitement for the prestigious event, which is set to start from January 14 in New Delhi.

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the double combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are set to unleash their best on home turf as the India Open 2025 kicks off at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Arena from Tuesday.

The top stars of Indian badminton will return to the circuit following a much-needed break to recuperate from injuries and niggles and rejuvenate themselves after the arduous Paris Olympic campaign, a press release from the Badminton Association of India stated.

Speaking to ANI, PV Sindhu said that she is excited to start 2025 with the Indian Open. The ace Indian shuttler added that it's time for her to focus on upcoming events after the setback at the Paris Olympics.

"I am very excited and starting the year with the India Open. I am really looking forward to it and I am very excited... I couldn't get a medal at Olympics but I think at the end of the day only one can win. So, I think it was important for me to get back stronger. I know it was sad but I think it's important that I get back stronger and be prepared for the upcoming tournaments as well...I think it's time to focus again on the upcoming tournaments," Sindhu told ANI.

Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen said that he is looking forward to the upcoming India Open 2025. He also hoped that the crowd would be amazing.

"Looking forward to playing at India Open. The last time I played the India Open, the crowd was amazing and I was really enjoying myself on court. India Open starts tomorrow. So, I am looking forward... As of now, I am just focussing on the next match which is tomorrow...," Lakshya told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Indian badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy said that there will be huge numbers of spectators in the 2025 edition of the Indian Open.

"I think there will be huge numbers (of spectators) this time again and hopefully we do better, give them entertainment and we play some quality badminton here," Satwiksairaj told ANI.

More than 200 players from powerhouse badminton nations such as India, China, Japan, Denmark, South Korea and Indonesia will be in action in the India Open this week with as many as 36 Indian players set to participate in the tournament. (ANI)

