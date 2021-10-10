Dubai, Oct 10 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier of the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

While CSK fielded an unchanged playing eleven, DC brought in fourth overseas player Tom Curran in place of Ripal Patel.

The Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

