Roseau [Dominica], July 12 (ANI): Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dominated the first session of Day one by taking two wickets in the opening test match against West Indies in Dominica.

After lunch, West Indies were able to score 68/4. Alick Athanaze will continue his batting at 13*.

Choose to bat first, West Indies did not get the ideal start as they lost an early wicket. R Ashwin made full use of the dry wicket, dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpau 12 (44). Ashwin did not take the time to get his second wicket. He dismissed WI captain Kraigg Brathwaite 20 (46) in 16.3 overs.

West Indies reached to 50-run mark in 21 overs.

Shardul Thakur also joined the party with Ashwin as he took the wicket of Raymon Reifer at 2. West Indies batter had no reply to India’s experienced bowling lineup.

India ended the first session with a wicket of Jermaine Blackwood at 14 (34) when Siraj took a brilliant catch on Ravindra Jajeda’s bowling.

Brief score: West Indies 68/4 (Kraigg Brathwaite 20, Jermaine Blackwood 14, Ravichandran Ashwin 2-25) vs India. (ANI)

