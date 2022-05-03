Navi Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Pacer Kagiso Rabada snared four wickets as Punjab Kings restricted formidable Gujarat Titans to a below-par 143 for eight in the IPL here on Tuesday.

For Gujarat, only Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 65 off 50 balls was the saving grace as Punjab bowlers conceded only 11 fours and two sixes.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Will Remain at Manchester United Next Season, Says Interim Coach Ralf Rangnick.

Sudarsan managed to hit five boundaries and a six but ran out of partners as Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya's decision to elect to bat backfired.

They lost openers Shubman Gill (9) and Wriddhiman Saha (21) cheaply. Gill, who had struck two boundaries, was dismissed courtesy a direct hit from Rishi Dhawan from cover, in the third over.

Also Read | KIUG 2021: Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal’s Success Opened Doors for Next Generation of Players, Says Mumbai University TT Captain Mandar Hardikar.

In the next over Saha, who started aggressively, gave a sitter to rival captain Mayank Agawral at mid-off, giving Rabada (4/33) his first wicket. Saha, who had hit three boundaries and a six, was undone by the extra bounce, as he tried to play a lofted shot, but mistimed it and paid the price.

Gujarat further slipped to 44/3 as pacer Rishi Dhawan (1/26) removed Hardik (1) early. Hardik tried to drive an outside the off length ball, but ended it nicking to wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma leaving his team was in all sorts of trouble.

Then Sudharsan and David Miller (11) tried to rally the innings but managed to add only 23 runs in 30 balls.

It became 67/4 after Liam Livingstone (1/15) dismissed Miller, who miscued a lofted drive only to be caught by Rabada at long-off.

Sudharshan tried to change gears from the 11th over, when he pulled Livingstone for his first boundary, but was unable to free his arms frequently.

Rabada further pegged back Gujarat by removing Rahul Tewatia (11) and Rashid Khan (0) in successive deliveries in the 17th over with Gujarat reeling at 112/6.

Rabada capped off a memorable spell by dismissing Lockie Ferguson (5).

For Punjab, Sandeep Sharma (0/17), Arshdeep Singh (1/35), Rahul Chahar (0/11) and Livingstone also played their parts to perfection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)