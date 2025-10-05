By Shaurya Dutt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Indian cricketer Rahul Tewatia, known for his all-round exploits in domestic cricket and the IPL, has once again expressed his dream of donning the Indian jersey, calling it the ultimate goal of his career.

Rahul Tewatia has established himself in Indian domestic cricket with consistent contributions in all three formats. In T20s, he has featured in 169 matches, scoring 2,107 runs at an impressive strike rate of 144.31. Known for his ability to play impactful cameos in the middle and lower order, his highest score in T20s stands at 59*, while he maintains a steady batting average of 26.01. With the ball, Tewatia has been equally handy in the format, picking up 69 wickets with best figures of 3/4. His economy rate of 7.40 highlights his effectiveness in controlling runs during crucial overs.

In List A cricket, Tewatia has been particularly impressive with the bat, amassing 1,195 runs from 49 matches. His batting average of 45.96 and strike rate of 118.66 underline his ability to play both anchor and aggressor roles, with a highest score of 99* just short of a maiden hundred. With the ball, he has taken 59 wickets in the format, with best bowling figures of 4/24. His bowling average of 22.62 and economy rate of 4.86 reflect his knack for breaking partnerships while keeping the scoring rate in check, making him a valuable dual performer in the 50-over format.

In First-Class cricket, Tewatia has had limited opportunities but has still managed to showcase his skills. Across 14 matches, he has scored 535 runs at an average of 28.15, with a highest score of 144, demonstrating his ability to play longer innings when required. With the ball, he has been a reliable wicket-taker, claiming 32 wickets at a superb average of 21.96 and best figures of 7/98. His economy rate of 3.58 further underlines his control in the red-ball format.

Overall, Rahul Tewatia's domestic record highlights his adaptability across formats--providing explosive batting in T20s, steady reliability in List A, and balanced all-round performances in First-Class cricket. His stats reflect the profile of a true all-rounder capable of influencing games with both bat and ball.

Speaking to ANI, the Haryana cricketer emphasised that playing for India has always been the driving force behind his journey and that he continues to push himself in domestic and IPL circuits to earn that coveted call-up.

Sharing his earnest desire to play for India, Tewatia told ANI, "There is no other option to look for. Everyone has the same aim. When we started playing cricket, we used to watch matches on TV. We used to watch India's matches. We used to sit and think that playing for India is a dream. And if the day comes when I cannot play for India, then there is no point in playing cricket. For all the years we will play cricket, we will have the same aim. Never give up on your dreams. So, it's the same for me. In domestic cricket and IPL, I will do my best in my performance. It's in my mind to represent the country."

Tewatia has been part of the Gujarat Titans (GT) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2022. Appreciating the team atmosphere, the all-rounder said, "Gujarat Titans signed me in the IPL in 2022. It's been 4 years since then. In 4 years, it was the best franchise for me to play. It's still the best franchise, if you look at it from the player's point of view. From practice to performance in matches, how your family is treated in the hotel. And the family environment, because they are together for 2.5-3 months. How they treat your family, and if they are comfortable during the stay. I don't think I've seen a better franchise than the one I've played in."

Further, the 32-year-old player shared his experience and learnings he received from the GT head coach Ashish Nehra.

"I see him as my elder brother, and he treats me like a younger brother. It's very important to have that relationship. He is the coach, but he explains in such an easy way because he has played so much cricket himself. So, he shares his experience in a way that we get to learn that thing right now, rather than things being late. He tries to tell things right after the mistake. Because of his experience, we get to learn about possible mistakes before they even happen. That thing has helped me a lot in the Gujarat Titans, and it has made me very mature in the last 4 years, the cricketer admitted.

"After the first year, the role of being a senior player was given to me in the team. You are being involved in any decision of the team, and you are being given that responsibility on the field. I don't think there is anything better than this for a player. Ashish Nehra works a lot on skills. He explains things to you and tells you how things work, how things can be better, and as a coach, he takes so much care that you are getting the full practice or not. He makes sure that the amount of practice you need, the routine that you have in practice, is all properly arranged for you. So during IPL, if you need more practice and you are getting that thing, then there is nothing better than that for me," he added.

Across 108 matches in IPL so far, Tewatia has scored 1,112 runs at an average of around 23.16 and a strike rate of 137.11. His batting has been defined by powerful cameos in the middle and lower order, highlighted by 90 fours and 54 sixes, with his highest score being 53. While he has only one half-century to his name, Tewatia is best remembered for his match-winning knocks, including the unforgettable innings in 2020 when he struck five sixes in a single over against Sheldon Cottrell.

With the ball, Tewatia has chipped in with useful breakthroughs, taking 32 wickets in his IPL career, with best bowling figures of 3/18. Though his bowling workload has reduced in recent seasons, his leg-spin remains a valuable asset for teams in pressure situations. One of his most consistent campaigns came in the 2020 season, where he scored 255 runs in 14 matches at an average of 42.50 and picked up 10 wickets, underlining his effectiveness as a true all-rounder. Over the years, he has grown into a clutch player, often delivering in tense chases and proving to be a vital contributor to his franchise.

In the end, Tewatia spoke about his rehabilitation from the shoulder injury, saying that he is feeling "much better" right now.

"I am going through a rehab programme. I have started batting now. Before this surgery, for two years, I was struggling with my shoulder injury. Because of this, I was having a lot of problems with bowling and throwing. But somehow physios managed it during IPL and during domestic cricket. We were taking a risk of improving with the rehabilitation programme and strengthening. But it didn't happen, and it got worse. Because of this, we had to go for the surgery," he noted.

"We took the final call for the surgery. It was very difficult for me. Playing in pain for the whole year, staying in pain for the whole year, even if there is no match, always having pain in the shoulder is a comfort. Doing any activity. But yes, there was a 1% chance of getting better with the rehab. But we took our chance. We tried our best. It didn't go in our favour. We had to go for the surgery. And after this IPL, we took that decision. During IPL itself, we made the decision to get the surgery done. After this IPL, I got the surgery done in June. And after that, my rehab started in July. I am progressing quite well now. I am feeling much better," he concluded. (ANI)

