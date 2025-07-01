Hyderabad, Jul 1 (PTI) Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) emerged as the top-performing unit by grabbing nine medals, including three gold as the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament concluded here Tuesday.

The final day was marked by standout performances from World and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas (Haryana), Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (TOPS), and world champion Saweety Boora (SAI NCOE), who secured titles in their respective weight categories.

The SAI NCOE combined team secured seven medals, including two gold, while the TOPS Core & Development squad claimed three gold, completing the podium.

Railways' gold medallists included Babirojsana Chanu (57kg), who registered a dominant 5:0 win over Kamaljeet Kaur of All India Police, Prachi (60kg), and Jyoti (51kg), who was awarded the win after Telangana's Nikhat Zareen withdrew due to injury.

RSPB also claimed three silver medals and three bronze across weight categories.

World champion Nitu won the 48kg final with a 4:1 split verdict over Chanchal (SAI N), while Saweety overcame Railways' Alfiya with a dominant 5:0 unanimous victory.

Lashu Yadav's withdrawal awarded Lovlina a walkover win, while Preeti won the gold medal in the 54kg division.

"Winning gold at the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament is the perfect start to my preparations before I head overseas to begin the next phase of my training for the Women's World Boxing Championships in September. The competition here was intense and facing such high-caliber opponents has only strengthened my resolve," said Lovlina.

The remaining gold medals were split between SAI NCOE, TOPS, and state units. Former Youth world champion Ankushita Boro (65kg) also secured a top-podium finish with a battling 3:2 win over Railways' Shashi.

SAI NCOE's Ritika (80+kg) and Delhi's Shivani (70kg) finished with a gold each.

The gold and silver medallists from the tournament will now earn the opportunity to join the national camp in Patiala.

