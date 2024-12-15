New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Railways struck twice in the second-half to edge past Bengal 2-1 and keep their semifinals hopes alive in the Senior Women's National Football Championship at Narainpur, Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

With Haryana edging out Sikkim 1-0 in the day's first match, Group B turned interesting with three teams -- Haryana, Railways and Bengal -- in with a chance to make the semi-finals.

As the points table stands currently, Haryana are at the top of the group with six points from two matches, followed by Railways (six points from three matches) and Bengal (three points from two matches).

Bengal opened the scoring in the 24th minute through Priya Rui Das in the Group B contest.

A precise grounded cross by Mousumi Murmu from the left edge of the box went past the Railways' defence to the far post.

As the Railways goalkeeper fumbled to grab the ball, Priya executed a sliding finish into the bottom-right corner.

Railways equalised in the 49th minute. A long-range shot forced Bengal's goalkeeper Manju into a full-stretch save.

Attempting to punch the ball over the crossbar, Manju's effort deflected off the bar as an unmarked Mamta headed it home.

The winning goal came in the 78th minute when Jabamani Tudu made the most off a set-piece opportunity.

A corner delivered to the far post caught Bengal's defence napping as Tudu, left unmarked, calmly struck the ball with her left foot.

Haryana dominated against Sikkim and scored a solitary goal in the 41st minute through Poonam to bag full points.

Poonam capitalised on a defensive lapse, slotting a composed left-footed strike into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box.

Monday's fixtures (Group A): Tamil Nadu vs Odisha (9 am); Jharkhand vs Manipur (2.30 pm).

