Manchester City will welcome city rivals Manchester United as both teams struggle for form this season. Pep Guardiola is going through his worst spell in his managerial career and not much is going right for them. The champions have dropped to fifth in the points table while their performance in the Champions League is also a cause for concern. They need a statement win over Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United this evening if they are to claw their way back. Opponents Red Devils lost at home to Nottingham Forest in their last match and another poor performance will pile on the pressure further. Manchester City versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 PM IST. Premier League 2024–25: Pep Guardiola Reveals He’ll Leave Manchester City if ‘He Loses the Dressing Room’ Ahead of Manchester Derby.

Rico Lewis received his marching orders in the last game and is suspended for this tie. Nathan Ake, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Rodri, and Oscar Bobb are already ruled out. Erling Haaland will lead the attack with Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne as the attacking midfielders. Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan will be the two box-to-box midfielders in a 3-2-4-1 system.

Rasmus Hojlund did well in Europe for Manchester United and is all set to start. Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho will also be part of the front three. Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte are likely to be part of the midfield and Diogo Dalot and Amad Diallo continue to be the two full-backs. Luke Shaw remains the only absentee for the visitors while Jonny Evans is fit enough to be on the bench. Viktoria Plzen 1–2 Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Rasmus Hojlund Scores Brace As the Red Devils Secure Three Vital Points Under Ruben Amorim.

Manchester City will face Manchester United in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, December 15. The Manchester derby is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United match in the Premier League 2024-25 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Manchester City vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Network. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Manchester City are in the middle of a poor run of form and they will look to bounce back to winning ways against Manchester United under Ruben Amorim.

