India Women's National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women's National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India women's national cricket team will look to put behind the disappointment of the whitewash in Australia as they host West Indies for a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by as many ODIs as well. You can check the India women's national cricket team vs West Indies women's national cricket match scorecard here. Harmanpreet Kaur and her side have had a mixed bag of a year in case of T20Is. The Women in Blue had a good time at the Women's Asia Cup 2024 but failed to lift the trophy with Sri Lanka emerging winners in the final. Next up came the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 where the side, considered one of the tournament favourites, failed to even make it to the semifinals. India Women vs West Indies Women Free Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2024: How to Watch IND-W vs WI-W Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will have the opportunity to end 2024 on a high with a good showing against the West Indies. Hayley Matthews and her team on the hand, was in good form at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 where they made it to the semifinals before losing to eventual winners New Zealand. With a number of big names in action, the IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 promises to be nothing short of an absolute blockbuster at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs West Indies Women Match in Navi Mumbai.

Squads:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Smriti Mandhana, Raghvi Bist, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Minnu Mani, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sajeevan Sajana, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Nandini Kashyap, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor

West Indies Women's National Cricket Team: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Nerissa Crafton, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Chinelle Henry, Mandy Mangru, Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi