New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Upendra Yadav negated Delhi's early advantage with a resolute 95 to steer Railways to 241 on day one of their Ranji Trophy tie dominated by Virat Kohli's grand return to domestic red-ball cricket after 13 years.

The pace trio of Navdeep Saini, Siddhant Sharma and Money Grewal exploited the early morning conditions to reduce Railways to 66 for five in the first session before Upendra and veteran spinner Karn Sharma (50 off 105) forged a 104-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Kohli's towering presence on the field fired up players on both sides with an unprecedented fan attendance adding to the intensity.

With more than 12,000 people in the stands for a Ranji Trophy game that would be otherwise played in front of empty stands, Upendra made a big impact after the fine show by Delhi pacers.

Upendra was on course for a third hundred of the season but fell towards the close of play after mistiming an aerial hit off left-arm spinner Sumit Mathur to be caught at long-off. In the previous over, Upendra had played a couple of pull shots to get into the 90s. In total, he collected 10 fours and a six.

His partnership with left-hander Karn frustrated Delhi as the pitch eased out after the morning session. Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni, who is a primarily a batter, has been the team's leading wicket-taker in the season with his off-spin, summing up the side's issues on the bowling front.

While Grewal was the pick of Delhi's pacers in the morning, Saini bowled with a lot of heart in the afternoon session. Saini broke the partnership between Karn and Upendra in the 53rd over with the left-hander getting caught at fine-leg after a wild slog.

The very next ball, Saini fired one into the pads, trapping Ayan Chaudhari plumb in front. Those twin strikes gave Delhi some momentum, leaving Railways at 182 for seven at tea. Saini had removed opener Vivek Singh earlier in the day with a ball that seamed back in to dislodge the timber.

Left-arm spinner Mathur cleaned up the tail, drawing a loud roar from the crowd which had come to see Kohli bat.

Saini and Grewal bowled 18 and 17 overs respectively while the left-arm pacer Siddhant was used for nine overs.

Irrespective of the level of cricket, Kohli's intensity is usually sky high and it was evident in the field throughout as he kept the crowd involved to fire his team. He was mainly standing at second slip to the pacers but was also seen at cover for a considerable period.

He left the field twice briefly only to return to a rousing reception. The cheers will be louder when Kohli comes out to bat on Friday.

At stumps, Delhi reached 41 for one in 10 overs.

Brief scores: Railways 241 all out in 67.4 overs (Upendra Yadav 95, Karn Sharma 50; Navdeep Sain 3/62, Sumit Mathur 3/20, Money Grewal 2/49). Delhi 41/1 in 10 overs.

