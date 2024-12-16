Brisbane, Dec 16 (PTI) Heavy showers interrupted the proceedings in the second session of the third day's play in the third Test between India and Australia here on Monday.

India were struggling at 27 for three when the covers came on and the players headed back to the dressing room.

Earlier, just as Josh Hazlewood induced a nick from Virat Kohli to account for the veteran batter for the second time this series, the heavens opened up leading to an interruption and forcing an early lunch.

Earlier, India had bowled out Australia for 445 in their first innings.

The start of play on day three and India's innings were also slightly delayed due to rain.

Rain had marred the opening day as well with less than 15 overs of play possible.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1.

