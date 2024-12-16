Rain has been a constant threat in the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, and it once again made its presence felt at the start of Day 3, which witnessed a delayed start. Day 1 of the Brisbane Test suffered due to incessant rains, where only 13.2 overs were bowled, and two full sessions were washed out. 'Monkeygate Again?' Isa Guha Draws Criticism From Fans for Calling Jasprit Bumrah 'Most Valuable Primate' on Commentary During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

The forecast for Day 3 gets murkier as the day passes, with the showers predicted between 11 AM and 3 PM Australia. Standard Time (AST), which could further see the loss of either a session or sessions. However, as predicted weather conditions from Day 3 will get even worse with Days 4 and 5 being affected the most.

Brisbane Weather Live Updates For IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 3

The chances of a downpour increase highly after stumps, which means the start of Day 4 could also be delayed. Brisbane is well known for its unpredictable weather, as seen on Day 2 when no drop of water came down from the skies. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 2 Stumps: Travis Head, Steve Smith's Centuries Put Host In Dominating Position Despite Jasprit Bumrah Claiming Fifer.

About the Test, Australia find themselves in the most comfortable position after being asked to bat first by India. Going forward it will be a task for India to produce a favourable result, with such erratic weather forecasted for upcoming days.

