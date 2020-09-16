Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones feels star cricketer Suresh Raina's absence is going to be a major concern for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Both Raina and spinner Harbhajan Singh have pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

Also Read | ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur Appoint Noel Wilson As First Team Assistant Coach for Upcoming Season.

Raina has been a key cog in the batting wheel of CSK. The left-handed batsman is the leading run-scorer for CSK in the tournament.

Speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan, Jones said, "Raina's absence is a major concern this time and he is in the top 5 run-getters in IPL. He is a left-hander and plays spin very well and the weakness for CSK could be that majority of their players are right-handed."

Also Read | Germany to Take On Belgium As FIH Hockey Pro League Returns After COVID-19 Hiatus.

Jones said that it will be up to coach Stephen Fleming and skipper MS Dhoni to pick the relevant team combination.

"They need some left-handers or they could get stuck and particularly if they are playing to leg spinners and the ball is going away," said Jones.

"So whether to go with Sam Curran or Jadeja and Bravo or Tahir. Watson and Dhoni haven't batted for long. Raina and Harbhajan have gone home as well, so it is up to Fleming and Dhoni, how they gel the team together," he added.

CSK was the last team to begin training as the side finally returned to the field last week after their third round of coronavirus tests.

The team had a dodgy start to their campaign in the UAE as some members of the camp tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire contingent had to quarantine themselves for longer than expected.

The 13th edition of the league will start from September 19, with CSK locking horns with Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)