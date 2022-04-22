Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) Winless in their last four games, Rajasthan United FC will hope to arrest the slide when they clash with NEROCA FC in their opening fixture of the championship stage of the I-League here on Saturday.

Rajasthan United head coach Francesc Bonet brushed aside concerns about his team's form going into the game, maintaining that they have already overachieved.

"I'm not very concerned about this run of form. We've not had that much luck when it comes to goals but we are working hard.

"You must remember this is our first season and most of our squad has never played at this level. I think our campaign has already been a success," he said.

Bonet will be without his defensive lynchpin Mauro dos Santos who is suspended after reaching the yellow card limit.

NEROCA FC earned a creditable 1-1 draw against Mohammedan SC last time and head coach W. Khogen Singh is happy with how the season has gone so far.

"We had always set the target of being in the Championship stage at the beginning of the season so I am happy that we have done that. Realistically, I don't think we can win the title but we are aiming to be in the top 3," he said.

Punjab aim to derail unbeaten Gokulam

========================

In another match, defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC lock horns just three days after they met in a 3-1 win for the Malabarians.

Gokulam head coach Vincenzo Annese admitted that the opponents can put them into difficult situations.

"They have quality players. One of their main players, Beitia, always likes to control the game. We have to be responsible. We have to be focused physically and mentally to play against such opposition," Annese said.

On the other hand, RoundGlass Punjab FC head coach Ed Engelkes said, "We've played only six matches since I took over. We have had good results but are at the beginning stage of the development. We have to be better in the upcoming games and we want to take each match as a final," he said.

Depleted Mohammedan SC face Sreenidi Deccan FC

===============================

After being held to a draw by their respective opponents in the previous round, Mohammedan Sporting Club and Sreenidi Deccan FC face off in the third match of the day.

Despite winning 3-1 against Sreenidi Deccan in the reverse fixture this season, Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov is not taking anything for granted.

"It was a tough game against them last time. It is a really strong team with good players and an experienced coach. We will analyse them and be prepared for the game," he said.

The Black and White Brigade will be without star defender Shaher Shaheen while Asheer Akhtar is also doubtful heading into this game.

Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan head coach Fernando Santiago Varela pointed out how his side has become better at the back recently with goalkeeper Aryan Lamba yet to concede since stepping in for the injured Shibinraj Kunniyil.

