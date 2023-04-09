Orleans, Apr 9 (PTI) India's Priyanshu Rajawat capped off an impressive week with a thrilling win in the final against Denmark's Magnus Johannesen to claim the men's singles title at the Orleans Masters here on Sunday.

The 21-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who had played one match as part of the Indian team that registered an epic win at the 2022 Thomas Cup, saw off world number 49 Johannesen 21-15 19-21 21-16 in a 68-minute summit clash to grab the biggest title of his career.

The two shuttlers, making it to the final after coming through the qualifiers, dished out some superb badminton but the Indian rode on his ability to produce winners and precision to secure the world tour super 300 crown.

