Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) India's Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni breezed into the quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open with a straight-set victory over the Italian pair of Jacopo Berrettini and Enrico Dalla Valle here on Wednesday.

The India duo, who are the defending champions here, won 6-3, 7-6 (4) in one hour and 14 minutes.

Ramkumar and Myneni stormed to a 4-1 lead in the first set after breaking the serve in the fourth game.

They wrapped up the opening set in under 30 minutes but faced stiff resistance in the second, as Berrettini and Dalla Valle broke the favourites in the sixth game.

The Indians, however, broke back immediately before taking the subsequent tiebreaker to seal the match.

Ramkumar and Myneni will next face Hynek Barton and Eric Vanshelboim, who edged past Johannes Ingildsen and Ivan Liutarevich 6-3, 1-6, 13-11.

Earlier, top seeds Anirudh Chandrasekar of India and Ray Ho of Taiwan recorded a 6-4, 6-4 win over Sai Karteek Reddy and Khumoyun Sultanov to progress to the last eight.

Wild cards Adil Kalyanpur and Karan Singh came from a set down to beat compatriots Nitin Kumar Sinha and Manish Sureshkumar 1-6, 6-2, 10-4.

Adil and Karan will take on second seeds Blake Bayldon and Matthew Christopher Romios of Australia in the quarterfinals.

In the singles Round-of-16 ties, Billy Harris advanced to the quarters with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Czechia's Marek Gengel.

