Hong Kong, May 30 (PTI) Indian amateurs Ranveer Mitroo and Krish Chawla registered a fifth-place finish in the boys' team competition after posting a combined total of four-over 430 in the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship here.

In the individual girls' event, Saanvi Somu carded a two-over 74 in the final round to end her campaign in a creditable 10th place. Her compatriot Kashika, still recovering from illness, posted an improved three-over 75 to finish the tournament in 19th position.

The Indian pair of Kashika and Saanvi finished eighth with a combined score of 16-over 448 in the girls' team event.

In the mixed team event, the Indian duo of Krish and Saanvi ended their campaign in 13th position at 11-over 437.

The Chinese combo of Jin Heng Yan and Jin Han won the boys' team title with a tally of four-under 422.

Ranveer continued his golden run in the event by submitting a modest two-over 73 in the third and final round to finish sixth in the individual event. His overall total read two-under 211, the best among the four-member team sent by the Indian Golf Union (IGU).

Krish finished 22nd with a three-round total of six-over 219.

New Zealand's Cooper Moore clinched the boys' individual title by a two-stroke margin over Tuan Anh Nguyen of Vietnam with a three-day total of nine-under 204.

Ranveer, 16, felt that the tournament offered him an "invaluable learning experience" and that he gained a better understanding of his strengths and areas that require improvement.

"Competing in a field like the APGC Juniors has given me a significant confidence boost. Being surrounded by talented players and experiencing the competitive atmosphere has motivated me to push my limits.

"I realised that I can hold my own against strong competitors, which has reinforced my belief in my abilities," Ranveer said.

