Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 9 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) right-arm swinging seamer Bhuvnesh Kumar to become the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During Tuesday night's clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the 38-year-old off-spinner scythed two wickets in four overs, giving away 48 runs at an economy of 12. With these two wickets, Ashwin breezed past Bhuvneshwar to emerge as the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of the cash-rich league.

So far in IPL, the Chennai-born cricketer has 185 wickets in 217 matches at an average of 29.92, where the crafty ball tweaker has conceded runs at an economy of 7.18. The best bowling figures for the veteran spinner in this league is 4/34

On the other hand, the 'Prince of Swing,' Bhuvneshwar, boasts 184 scalps in 179 matches of the competition so far. These wickets have come at an average of 27.28, where the bowler has conceded runs at an economy of 7.57. The best figure for the 35-year-old player is 5/19.

Above Ashwin are Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-break spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (206 wickets in 164 matches at an average of 22.83 and best figures of 5/40) and former spin maestro Piyush Chawla (192 wickets in 192 matches at an average of 26.60, with best figures of 4/17).

Speaking about Tuesday's IPL 2025 encounter, opener Priyansh Arya's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century helped hosts Punjab Kings (PBKS) score 219 runs and set up victory over five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who lost the encounter by 18 runs.

Priyansh was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his blistering display with the bat. PBKS is at the fourth spot with three wins and a loss, while CSK is at ninth with a win and four losses. (ANI)

