Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI): Laxman Rawat of PSPB clinched the title in the Ajay Rastogi Memorial-All India Open Snooker Championship 2020, defeating M Yogesh Kumar (Karnataka) 6-3 in the final.

In a well contested final, Rawat captured the opening frame before Kumar recovered to take the next two.

Rawat won the next three and appeared set for an easy victory looking for a victory.

ButKumar mounted a mini-comeback to win the seventh frame.

Rawat came back stronglyinthe next two frames to clinch the title in style.

Result: Final:Laxman Rawat (PSPB) beat M Yogesh Kumar (KAR) 6-3 (71-41, 45-55, 02-63, 73-24, 56-24, 97-21, 34-52, 57-41, 65-57). PTI

