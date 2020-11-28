The All Blacks paid tribute to the late footballing legend Deigo Maradona ahead of Saturday’s Rugby Championship (Tri Nations) clash against Argentina. The Argentine footballer is widely considered as the greatest player of all time and passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Tigre at the age of 60 weeks after successful surgery on a blood clot in his brain. Diego Maradona Dies At 60: Fans Gather in Naples to Mourn the Death of Former Napoli Star (See Pics and Videos).

Several personalities around the world have expressed their grief over the passing of the football icon and have paid their tributes. Three days of national mourning was declared in Argentina following the death of Diego Maradona with thousand visiting his coffin as it was laid at the Presidential palace on Thursday before being buried in Buenos Aires on a private ceremony. Diego Maradona No More! Barcelona, Real Madrid, Napoli, Manchester United Lead Tributes From Clubs Worldwide As Football Legend Passes Away at 60!

The New Zealand rugby team ahead of their clash against Argentina at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia, paid tribute to the great Argentine. Ahead of their traditional Haka, All Blacks captain Sam Cane stepped forward and laid down a jersey with Maradona’s name with the footballer’s iconic number 10 written on it near the half-line.

See Video

A special gesture from the All Blacks to Argentina before tonight's Haka. 🎥: @skysportnz #ARGvNZL pic.twitter.com/IRlGvmFgyV — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 28, 2020

Speaking of the game, the All Blacks were completely dominant as they defeated The Pumas 38-0, make sure that there was no repeat of the last game’s result between the two teams. Tries for Dane Coles, Ardie Savea, Patrick Tuipulotu, a double for Will Jordan and 11 points from kicker Richie Mounga made sure the All Blacks avoided losing three consecutive tests for the first time this century.

Ahead of the game, Argentine coach Mario Ledesma recalled Diego Maradona and his involvement in the sports of Argentina. ‘He would watch tennis, hockey, rugby, football, whenever there was an Argentina jersey he was there and he was an example of how to represent that jersey. We'll try to remember him the best way possible, on the field representing the colours,’ he said.

